Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $128.31

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and traded as low as $126.16. Wingstop shares last traded at $128.76, with a volume of 588,670 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.65.

Wingstop Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

