WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Shares Up 2.6%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.46 and last traded at $45.46. 1,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.