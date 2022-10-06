WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.12

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.12 and traded as low as $40.02. WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 2,048 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund



WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

