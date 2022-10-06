Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 86,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 805,195 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $22.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

