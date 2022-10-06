World Bet Club (WBT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,865.00

World Bet Club (WBT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. World Bet Club has a market cap of $740,671.56 and $8,865.00 worth of World Bet Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Bet Club has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One World Bet Club token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Bet Club alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,102.77 or 1.00011114 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002081 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004870 BTC.

World Bet Club Profile

World Bet Club is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2022. World Bet Club’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for World Bet Club is worldbet.club. World Bet Club’s official Twitter account is @worldbetcoins.

World Bet Club Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Bet Club (WBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World Bet Club has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of World Bet Club is 0.00753866 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldbet.club/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Bet Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Bet Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Bet Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Bet Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Bet Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.