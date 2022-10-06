World of Defish Price Down 27% Over Last Week (WOD)

World of Defish (WOD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. World of Defish has a total market capitalization of $124,072.23 and approximately $10,896.00 worth of World of Defish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World of Defish token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World of Defish has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

World of Defish Profile

World of Defish’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. World of Defish’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. World of Defish’s official website is worldofdefish.com. The official message board for World of Defish is medium.com/@worldofdefish. World of Defish’s official Twitter account is @worldofdefish and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World of Defish

According to CryptoCompare, “World of Defish (WOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World of Defish has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of World of Defish is 0.00087394 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3,164.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldofdefish.com/.”

