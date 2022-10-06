WT Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 1.7% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,489. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

