WT Wealth Management Has $7.06 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises about 3.5% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

VFVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,426 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.