WT Wealth Management Invests $353,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 2.3 %

SQQQ stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,410,477. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

