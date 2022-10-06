WT Wealth Management Lowers Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.87. 4,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,516. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

