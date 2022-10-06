WT Wealth Management Purchases 709 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 15,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,050. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98.

