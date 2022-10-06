WT Wealth Management Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 33.3% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 102.5% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.82. 63,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

