xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,441.00

xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. xSPECTAR has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $55,441.00 worth of xSPECTAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSPECTAR token can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xSPECTAR has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xSPECTAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

xSPECTAR Profile

xSPECTAR’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. xSPECTAR’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,667,183 tokens. The official message board for xSPECTAR is medium.com/@xspectarnft. xSPECTAR’s official Twitter account is @xspectar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSPECTAR is xspectar.com.

xSPECTAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. xSPECTAR has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xSPECTAR is 0.05371014 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,522.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xspectar.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSPECTAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSPECTAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSPECTAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xSPECTAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSPECTAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.