Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $741,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Affirm makes up 0.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in Affirm by 95.3% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Affirm by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 79,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,877,826. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

