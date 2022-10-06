Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $9.71 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 295,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000. Roblox comprises approximately 7.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $362,598,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 21.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 61.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.47.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 73,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,042,268. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

