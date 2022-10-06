Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161,194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.25% of Yum! Brands worth $79,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.66. 11,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,454. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.16 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

