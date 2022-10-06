YUSD Stablecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.81 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.81 million and $13,324.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.9774696 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,061.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

