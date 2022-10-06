Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 12th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.81. The company had a trading volume of 86,066,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,442,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.47. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.86 and a twelve month high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $748.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $391.67 to $366.67 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.47.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

