ZenithFinance (ZNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $261,538.01

ZenithFinance (ZNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, ZenithFinance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. ZenithFinance has a market capitalization of $261,538.01 and approximately $256,850.00 worth of ZenithFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZenithFinance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

About ZenithFinance

ZenithFinance was first traded on January 3rd, 2022. ZenithFinance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. ZenithFinance’s official website is www.zenith.finance. ZenithFinance’s official Twitter account is @zenith_lending.

ZenithFinance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZenithFinance (ZNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cube network platform. ZenithFinance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZenithFinance is 0.0526085 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61,575.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zenith.finance/.”

