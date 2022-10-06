Zombie Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.07 Million (ZINU)

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Zombie Inu has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zombie Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zombie Inu has a market cap of $3.07 million and $508,143.00 worth of Zombie Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Zombie Inu launched on October 25th, 2021. Zombie Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,212,687,655,238 tokens. Zombie Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@zombieinu. The official website for Zombie Inu is zombieinu.io. The Reddit community for Zombie Inu is https://reddit.com/r/zombieinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zombie Inu’s official Twitter account is @zinutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zombie Inu (ZINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zombie Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zombie Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is up 8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $595,457.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zombieinu.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zombie Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zombie Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zombie Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

