Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.
Zscaler Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $184.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,316. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.