ZUNA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Million (ZUNA)

ZUNA (ZUNA) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. ZUNA has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $26,170.00 worth of ZUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUNA has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUNA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

ZUNA Profile

ZUNA was first traded on August 19th, 2021. ZUNA’s total supply is 798,373,179,159,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,679,777,086,870 tokens. ZUNA’s official Twitter account is @zunacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUNA’s official website is www.zunacoin.com. The Reddit community for ZUNA is https://reddit.com/r/zunacoin.

Buying and Selling ZUNA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUNA (ZUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZUNA has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ZUNA is 0.00000001 USD and is down -18.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,483.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zunacoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

