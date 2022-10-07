12,044 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

