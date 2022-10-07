145,899 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in APA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in APA by 499.8% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.67. APA Co. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

