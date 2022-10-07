15,206 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.88. 35,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,378. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

