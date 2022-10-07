25,356 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.85 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.