25,356 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.85 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

