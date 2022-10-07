2,655 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

