304,745 Shares in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) Bought by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 304,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.26% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLQD. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

