360,620 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 360,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,692,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after acquiring an additional 551,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

