88mph (MPH) Price Down 16.2% This Week

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One 88mph token can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00010802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $977,007.09 and approximately $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,442.01 or 1.00017336 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005068 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a token. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,279 tokens. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

88mph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph (MPH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 88mph has a current supply of 485,535.64526896 with 465,278.74277586 in circulation. The last known price of 88mph is 2.12396631 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $56,474.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://88mph.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.