Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 595,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.