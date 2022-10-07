AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $245.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

