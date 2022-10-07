Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.