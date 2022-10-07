ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.63. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 909.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

