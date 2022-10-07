Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

ACCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.74.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 743.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 459,785 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

