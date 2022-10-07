Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Sells $35,826.00 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $35,826.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 769,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Accuray Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $110.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARAY. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Accuray by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

