Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

ACOR stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

