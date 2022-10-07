Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %
ACOR stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
