Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $200.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,470,000 after buying an additional 320,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,093,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 139,898 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

