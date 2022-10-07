ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.75

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €19.75 ($20.15) and last traded at €19.13 ($19.52), with a volume of 5025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €19.18 ($19.57).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €18.67 and a 200-day moving average of €16.96. The company has a market cap of $995.48 million and a PE ratio of 19.93.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

