AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $31,153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 2,306.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after buying an additional 571,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AdvanSix by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152,832 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $5,317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AdvanSix by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $960.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

