AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

