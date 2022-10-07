Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 1.8% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

