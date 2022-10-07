AirPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $76,864.00 (AIRPAY)

AirPay (AIRPAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One AirPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AirPay has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. AirPay has a total market cap of $24,209.50 and approximately $76,864.00 worth of AirPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AirPay Token Profile

AirPay’s genesis date was March 8th, 2022. AirPay’s total supply is 46,968,621,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,968,621,400 tokens. AirPay’s official Twitter account is @airpayfinance?s=11 and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirPay’s official website is airpayfinance.com.

Buying and Selling AirPay

According to CryptoCompare, “AirPay (AIRPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AirPay has a current supply of 46,968,621,400 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AirPay is 0.00000069 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://airpayfinance.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

