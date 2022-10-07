Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

ALRM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 233,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

