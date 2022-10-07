Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 285 at Barclays

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from SEK 295 to SEK 285 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.83.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 3.2 %

ALFVY stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

