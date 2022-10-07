Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$16.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.76. 1,527,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$14.75 and a twelve month high of C$20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.07.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

