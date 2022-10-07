Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 11,140,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 24,001,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of £27.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

About Alien Metals

(Get Rating)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.