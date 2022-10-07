Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

