Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 1,250 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $202.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.29.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

