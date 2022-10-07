ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $68.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

